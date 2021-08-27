Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market to be Driven by the Growing Demand from the Aviation Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market, assessing the market based on its segments like application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.0%

The growing demand from the aviation industry is driving the global market for aerospace and military auxiliary power units (APU). Domestic air travel is predicted to rise fast due to rising disposable income throughout the forecast period, propelling demand for APU units. The considerable improvement of aviation infrastructure, particularly in developing nations and the availability of less expensive flying options, is expected to boost industry expansion. In addition, rising fuel prices are forcing aviation corporations to use APU to save money on operations. Factors such as the expanding popularity of low-noise APUs increased environmental awareness, and increased investment in aviation technology research and development (R&D) are expected to create abundant growth possibilities for key players. Furthermore, the increasing use of APUs in military aircraft, warships, and heavy vehicles is expected to boost the market growth.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the aviation industry had a severe decline due to travel restrictions and lockdowns, impeding APU market growth significantly during the same year. Meanwhile, the aviation sector is likely to recover to pre-COVID levels during the projected period, owing to significant technical advances, which would help the APU business thrive.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) are secondary engines that power air conditioning, hydraulics, and bleed air in primary engines to allow a grounded aircraft to be re-ignited. It is a self-contained gas turbine that generates electricity using centrifugal compressors. It’s also found in various other big vehicles, including naval warships, artillery, and large trucks. Furthermore, an APU provides lower jet fuel costs and lower maintenance costs for a more expensive power plant by eliminating the need to start one of the aircraft’s main engines while waiting for passengers, resulting in lower emissions.

On the Basis of application, the APU market can be segmented into:

• Commercial Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

• Military Land Vehicle

• Rotarycopter

On the Basis of region, the APU market can be divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• The Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

North America is predicted to be the leading shareholder in the worldwide APU market on a regional basis. The industry is predicted to grow significantly due to the large commercial aviation industry and growing military spending by the United States. Furthermore, the regional market expansion would be aided by increased technological improvements in the aviation industry and the presence of significant global companies in the region. Meanwhile, given its sophisticated aircraft sector and significant consumer discretionary income, Europe is projected to follow North America. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Emerging economies like India and China, which are quickly developing their aviation and industrial sectors, will drive regional market growth. Additionally, the market is likely to benefit from increased growth prospects due to rising disposable income and a large population, and increased investment in research and development (R & R&D) activities. On the other hand, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are predicted to increase at a moderate rate over the predicted period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., Safran Power Units, The Dewey Electronics Corporation, The Marvin Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

