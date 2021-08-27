Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market to be Driven by increasing technological advancements in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, technology, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3785 Million

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10.2%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 6778.8 Million

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is being propelled forward by increased understanding of medical aesthetics, advancements in the field of aesthetic devices, and an increase in obesity around the world. On the other hand, the high cost of these treatments is a major impediment to the market for cosmetic lasers and energy items. In addition, increasing disposable incomes and a growing trend of body modification in developing countries like India and China are expected to create lucrative market growth opportunities in the near future. Routine health care services have been suspended as a result of health care resources being prioritized to treat COVID-19 patients, adversely affecting the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Aesthetic lasers and energy treatments are used to treat sun-damaged skin, wrinkles, and unwanted lesions. Many people who want to improve the physiology of wrinkled and aged skin use these devices to cultivate or rejuvenate their look. To correct the cosmetic treatment process, a number of scientific methods are used. These devices’ main purpose is to tighten the skin by eliminating stubborn fat or reducing excess sagging skin.

On the basis of product type, the industry can be divided into:

• Laser Resurfacing Devices

• Body Contouring Devices

• Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

• Others

They find wide application in the following industries

• Hair Removal

• Skin Resurfacing

• Skin Rejuvenation

• Body Shaping and Skin Tightening

• Others

Based on technology, the industry can be divided into:

• Laser Based Technology

• Light Based Technology

• Energy Based Technology

The end-uses in the industry can be categorised as follows:

• Cosmetic Centres

• Dermatology Clinics

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centres

• Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

In recent years, the cosmetics industry has discovered new bioactive and high-potency ingredients that provide visible skin benefits to consumers. Various technical advancements in the aesthetic industry, increased disposable income, and increased awareness about skin rejuvenation and beauty are the major factors driving demand for aesthetic procedures in developed and emerging markets. The aesthetics industry has continued to accept modern and innovative surgical instruments in recent years. Non-invasive procedures involving lasers and other energy instruments, on the other hand, have advanced rapidly. These systems also use a combination of energy types to provide the most effective care. Skin rejuvenation, tattoo removal, and skin tightening are the most popular applications for cosmetic laser and energy devices in skin and hair care. North America dominated the global economy, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast era. Due to increased awareness and acceptance of various non-invasive cosmetic services, improved health care facilities, and an increase in the incidence of skin disorders, the market in the region is expected to grow. In addition, demand for cosmetic treatments among men and easy access to user-friendly esthetic devices are expected to drive the esthetic lasers and energy devices market forward in the near future.

Key Market Player

The major players in the market are Allergan Plc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corporation, Cynosure, Fotona, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

