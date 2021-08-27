Israel Transportation Management Systems Market to be Driven by the Israel’s Growing Tourism Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Israel Transportation Management Systems Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Israel transportation management systems market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, mode of transportation, deployment mode, and end-use. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 15% (Global Transportation Management Systems Industry)

The increasing penetration of retail and e-commerce companies in the mode of selling goods is likely to propel the Israel transportation management systems market in the coming years and thus provides a chance to the players in the transportation management systems market to flourish. This is because transportation management system allows effective management of shipments for on-time delivery, a key success area for all e-commerce platforms. Furthermore, the growing tourism industry of the country to also upthrust the market as it helps in providing effective travelling solutions for increasing the number of tourists in the country. Also, these systems provide real-time update for buses and trains locations and real-time display for transit arrivals and departures.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A transportation management system is a part of supply chain management system. It is logistics platform that makes use of technology and aids businesses to plan and effectively execute their physical movement of goods, both, incoming as well as outgoing items. This system ensures timely delivery of goods and freight and optimizes their transportation operations, covering land, air, and sea.

Firstly, the market has been divided based on components:

• Solution (Traffic Management and Operations Management)

• Hardware (Camera, Sensors, and Others)

• Services

Based on the mode of transportation, the market has been divided as:

• Roadways

• Railways

• Waterways

• Airways

Further, the market has also been segmented considering the mode of deployment:

• Hosted

• On-Premises

Various end-use industries using transportation management systems in Israel include:

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Manufacturing

• Hospital

• Logistics

• Government Organisation

• Travel and Tourism

• Others

Market Trends

There has been an increase in the popularity of autonomous and connected vehicles as well as growth in investments for development of sensors and vision technologies in the country. Further, the purchase of goods via online stores by Israel people has gained momentum and is likely to continue in the coming years as well. Application of transportation management systems not only helps in controlling cost and improvement in ship times and efficiencies but also leads to customer satisfaction, an important goal for all businesses today. Also, Israel is one of those nations that provides marine freight transportation services.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, DHL International, BDO Israel, C&G Logistics Solutions Ltd, and Paragon Logistics Center. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

