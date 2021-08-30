India Pre-School/Childcare Market to be Driven by the rising parent awareness for early childhood education in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Pre-School/Childcare Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the India pre-school/childcare market, assessing the market based on its segments like facility, ownership, age-group, location, major cities, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 19.2%

In the coming years, factors such as raising parental interest in early childhood education and treatment, a growing working women population, and rising educational expenditure are expected to drive the India preschool/child care sector. Furthermore, an increase in the number of nuclear families, as well as the expansion of preschools in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and the growing prevalence of corporate and private tie-ups, are expected to positively influence the preschool market across the world.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pre-schools are educational facilities for children aged 2 to 4 years old that focus on the development of children’s skills at an early age. These organisations help children receive early education with the aim of enhancing their self-esteem and learning habits. In order to improve their basic motor, cognitive, physical, psychological, linguistic, and emotional capacities, such learning spaces focus on developing their mental, emotional, and linguistic skills.

Based on the facility, the India pre-school/childcare market can be divided into:

Full Day Care

After School Care

On the basis of ownership, the industry can be categorised as:

Public

Private

The age-group in the market can be grouped as:

Less Than 2 Years

2-4 Years

4-6 Years

Above 6 Years

Based on location, the industry can be divided into:

Standalone

School Premises

Office Premises

Based on major cities, the market can be divided into:

Delhi-NCR

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Mumbai

Kolkata

Rest of India

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Market Trends

The growth of the Indian pre-school/child care market is primarily driven by factors such as increased parental understanding of the importance of early childhood education and care, as well as the country’s growing number of nuclear families and working women. Since both parents are likely to be preoccupied with their careers, pre-schools have a stable mechanism to ensure that the child’s development is not hampered by their absence. Furthermore, factors such as parents’ growing disposable income and rapid urbanisation have resulted in an increase in brand awareness and the penetration of foreign preschools in the region. As a result of the growing impact of western culture on personal disposable income and standard of living, parents are more willing to spend more on providing their children with a quality education. Furthermore, the number of organised preschool/child care centres is projected to dramatically increase across the country in the coming years, thanks to growth in Tier I and Tier II cities and increased franchise numbers in underserved areas. Over the last few years, the North area has become the largest regional preschool/child care sector, with the highest demand for preschools.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kidzee, Bachpan, Eurokids, Shemrock, Hello Kids Education India Pvt., Little Millennium, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

