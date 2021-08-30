Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market to be Driven by growing product utilisation in wastewater treatment facilities in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global positive displacement pumps market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, capacity, pump characteristics, raw material, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 12 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 15.9 Billion

The positive displacement pump market is being driven by factors such as rising environmental consciousness, spiralling costs, and dwindling resources. A large number of water-dependent industries are installing water treatment systems to boost efficiency, increase profitability, and preserve the sustainability of their operations. Furthermore, increased activity in the oil and gas industry following the downturn is boosting demand for positive displacement pumps, especially in North America. During the forecast period, however, increasing raw material costs and issues with positive displacement pump maintenance are expected to restrain the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Positive displacement (PD) pumps, also known as constant flow machines, are used to move fluid from the inlet pressure portion to the discharge channel. They assist in maintaining a steady liquid flow regardless of backpressure. Positive displacement pumps, unlike conventional centrifugal pumps, ensure the fluid advances at a steady rate regardless of pressure.

On the basis of product type, the global positive displacement pumps market is divided into:

Rotary Pumps Vane Screw Lobe Gear Progressing Cavity (PC) Others

Reciprocating Pumps Piston Diaphragm Plunger Others

Peristaltic

Others

Based on capacity, the industry is segmented into:

Low Capacity Pumps

Medium Capacity Pumps

High Capacity Pumps

On the basis of pump characteristics, the industry is divided into:

Standard Pumps

Engineered Pumps

Special Purpose Pumps

The various raw materials available in the industry are:

Bronze

Cast Iron

Polycarbonate

Stainless Steel

Others

The product finds end use in various sectors like:

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Automotive

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Increased wastewater treatment industry demand necessitates adequate and timely testing and monitoring due to comprehensive regulatory controls of newly discovered contaminants. Water shortage is still a major concern, and desalination technology is still expensive, so wastewater treatment is becoming more important to meet the demand for clean and healthy drinking water. During low-flow/high-head operation, reciprocating pumps can have an efficiency of more than 90%, while centrifugal pumps can only have an efficiency of 40%. As a result, a reciprocating pump helps end users to save a significant amount of energy. High-pressure water blasting, seawater reverse osmosis, washing and cutting, mine de-watering, metal de-scale, hydraulic charge, hydrostatic examination, chemical processing, and pressure mixing are just a few of the industrial applications for these pumps. Countries in Asia-Pacific, such as India and China, are seeing a rise in industrial activity, which is driving up demand for crude oil, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, among other things. Due to China’s rapid industrialization and economic development in the past, the market studied has seen significant growth. The country’s strong industrial infrastructure provides numerous opportunities for the positive displacement pump industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Pumps Pty. Ltd, ITT Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, ALFA Laval, Schlumberger Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

