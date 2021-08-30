Global Ethanolamine Market to Be Driven by Increasing Demand From End Use Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ethanolamine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global ethanolamine market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ethanolamine-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Historical Market Size (2020): 1.9 Million Metric Tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 75%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 2.3 Million Metric Tons

The market for construction chemicals and corrosion inhibitors for metal safety is expected to grow as the application scope expands. Over the next seven years, ethanolamines market growth is expected to be fueled by rising surfactant demand in Europe and North America. It is widely used in a variety of industries because it functions as a poor base compound and is a required head group for phospholipids. Increasing per capita disposable income, combined with increased customer awareness, is expected to boost the personal care industry in Asia Pacific and Latin America’s emerging economies.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ethanolamine is a chemical compound that is both a primary amine and a primary alcohol (organic compounds with a lone pair on the nitrogen atom) (alcohol having hydroxyl group connected to carbon atom). Scrub acids, detergents, emulsification agents, varnishes and polishes, and other chemical intermediaries contain ethanolamine, a corrosive, colourless, flammable, viscous, and toxic liquid.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ethanolamine-market

It finds its applications in the production of the following segments:

Detergents and Personal Care

Pesticides

Gas Purification

Cement

Wood Preservation

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market is growing due to the expansion of application scope, such as corrosive inhibitors and construction chemicals for metal safety. The personal care industry is expected to be influenced by consumer awareness, and rising per capita income will drive demand growth in emerging economies such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific. New applications, such as wood preservation and agrochemical processing, would open up new business opportunities. End-use applications such as gas treatment and metal cleaning will drive market growth in the coming years, with gas treatment applications driving the market forward. In addition, the demand for the commodity from cement, herbicides, textiles, and chemical intermediates, among other applications, is driving market growth and creating opportunities for the ethanolamines market in the forecast period. Due to the demand for diethanolamines in detergents, chemical intermediates, herbicides, metal cleaning, and other applications, Asia Pacific dominates the market. The region’s growth has been accelerated by a rise in disposable income and rapid urbanisation over the assessment period. China, Japan, and India are the most important players in this business. Because of the high standard of living and increased production of cosmetic products, the North American region is rapidly expanding in the industry. During the forecast period, it is expected that increasing investments in end-use industries will drive the demand in the area.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY), Dow Chemical Company, INEOS Capital Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Nouryon, Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Tumour Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tumor-necrosis-factor-inhibitor-drugs-market

Global Tree Nuts Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tree-nuts-market

Global Trauma and Extremities Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/trauma-and-extremities-devices-market

Global Transportation Management Systems Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/transportation-management-systems-market

Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/transcranial-magnetic-stimulator-market-report

Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stretch-marks-treatment-market

Global Proanthocyanidins Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/proanthocyanidins-market

Global Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/primary-biliary-cholangitis-therapeutics-market-report

Global Predictive Maintenance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/predictive-maintenance-market-report

Global Wellness Genomics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wellness-genomics-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:- Adam Lee, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-516s6 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Explore our services: Procurement Research

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/