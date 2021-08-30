Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Comfortable Travelling Experience in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global aircraft cabin interior market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 13%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 37 million

During long-haul flights, these components improve the passenger experience and functionality. The global market for airplane cabin interior is being driven by the aviation industry’s increasing technical improvements. North America has the greatest regional share of the worldwide aircraft cabin interior market. A large aviation sector and major global companies in the United States can be attributed to this. Furthermore, emerging economies like China and India are expected to lead regional growth. The market is expected to develop due to the increasing attention of airplane component manufacturers on improving passenger comfort during lengthy flights and maximizing space utilization.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The cabin of an airplane refers to the area of the plane where passengers sit throughout the flight. It is designed to make the most of the available space to give passengers more comfort and safety.

The market can be divided into the following segments based on type:

Seats

Cabin Lighting

Galley and Lavatory

Windows and Windshield

Aircraft Storage Panels

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC)

Others

The market can be divided based on the class:

Business

First

Economy

Others

The market is segmented by aircraft type:

Commercial

Defense

Business

Others

The market end users can be divided into:

OEM

MRO

Aftermarket

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The growing demand for comfortable seats with more legroom and in-flight entertainment systems fuels the industry’s expansion. Due to reasons such as the burgeoning aviation sector, rising disposable income, and increased penetration of major players, emerging nations are likely to increase their preference for air travel, boosting the worldwide airplane cabin interior industry’s growth. In addition, the increasing availability of lower cost flying options and increased investment in research and development (R&D) are likely to provide new growth prospects for the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, JAMCO Corporation, Safran Group, EnCore Corporate, Inc., and Geven S.p.A. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

