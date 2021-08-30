India Organic Milk Market to be Driven by increasing health awareness in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Organic Milk Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the India organic milk market, assessing the market based on its segments like pack sizes, packaging types, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 30.2%

Increasing market demand for organic foods, fueled by the rates of lifestyle diseases like anxiety, diabetes, high blood pressure, and stress, has resulted in a proliferation of organic food restaurants and cafes around the world. Entrepreneurs are investing in organic restaurant establishments to appeal to the organic food-loving population.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Organic milk is unadulterated milk that has not been treated with pesticides, antibiotics, or synthetic fertilisers. Organic dairy farming is a technique that assists in the proper management of milk and other dairy product production practises. Animals are fed fodder that has been grown without the use of pesticides or chemical fertilisers in this process.

On the basis of pack sizes, the India organic milk market can be majorly segregated into:

500 ml

1 Litre

2 Litre

Others

Based on packaging types, the industry can be broadly categorised into:

Plastic Bottle

Pouches

Glass Bottle

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online/E-Retailing

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

Maharashtra

Delhi-NCR

Karnataka

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

Others

Market Trends

Organic dairy farming is gaining popularity in India as consumers become more aware of the health risks associated with drinking daily milk. Animals in traditional dairy farming are given growth hormones and antibiotics, as well as pastures that contain a large amount of pesticides. These pollutants have been shown to have long-term biological effects on human health and are also carcinogenic in nature. These health issues, which are linked to the intake of regular milk, have prompted a transition to organic milk. Organic milk is not only free of antibiotics and other toxins, but it also has a higher nutritional content than standard milk, according to various reports. Omega-3 fatty acids and some important antioxidants are added to the milk, which are not found in standard milk. Organic milk and other dairy products are becoming more common as a result of these health benefits. Furthermore, the country’s economic growth and rising customer disposable incomes have accelerated the adoption of organic alternatives. Looking forward, we anticipate the Indian organic milk market to continue to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Govind Milk and Milk Products, Indicow Dairy Foods LLP, Happy Milk, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

