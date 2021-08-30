Europe Frozen Food Market to be Driven by Increasing Urban Income, Economic Stability, and High Consumer Purchasing Powers in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Frozen Food Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe frozen food market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, type, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-frozen-food-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 73.3 Billion

Europe, along with North America, is one of the most important regional frozen food markets. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are three of Europe’s most important frozen food markets. In the historical era of 2016-2020, both Germany and the United Kingdom had strong market expansion. France, too, is rapidly incorporating frozen foods into its daily diet, accelerating the industry’s rise in Europe. The primary forces fueling the market’s growth include rising urban income, economic stability, and strong consumer spending power. The rising popularity of frozen foods in Europe can also be attributed to consumer preferences for ready-to-eat foods, product cost-effectiveness, globalisation of cuisines, evolving culinary practises, favourable regulations, innovative practises by industry players, and consumers’ increasingly busy lifestyles. Furthermore, the advent of a variety of healthy and diet-related frozen meals has increased the appeal and convenience of frozen foods, boosting market growth. Veganism’s growing popularity is predicted to boost market growth, opening new prospects for product diversity and innovation.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Frozen foods are foods that have been maintained at low temperatures for a longer period and so have a longer shelf life. Peas, chips, sausages, carrots, pizza, sweet corn, and other meals are among them. Frozen foods became a staple diet, especially for Americans, following World War II, despite having been utilised as a technique of preservation for a long time in colder places. Frozen meals’ popularity grew in tandem with the rise in popularity of refrigerators in the twentieth century. Frozen food has seen widespread adoption in the twenty-first century, owing to a more hectic lifestyle and a growing need for convenient nourishment.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-frozen-food-market

By product, the market is classified into:

Frozen Ready Meals

Frozen Fish and Seafood

Frozen Meat and Poultry

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Others

The major types of frozen food market are:

Raw Material

Half- Cooked

Ready-To-Eat

Based on the end use, the frozen food market is segmented into:

Retail

Food Service Industry

Others

The regions for Europe frozen food market include:

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Market Trends

Some of the industry’s major drivers are the rapid development of food chains, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as the easy availability and increased quality of items. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the frozen food sector in Europe is aided by the robust growth of the food sector and the growing rate of employed women.

While the ongoing coronavirus crisis has harmed key companies, the pandemic has benefited the frozen food business in Europe. During the pandemic, consumers in the region purchased more frozen food, with frozen food spending per household increasing during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. According to the British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF), retail frozen food sales in the United Kingdom climbed by £872 million to over £7 billion per year in 2020. The increase in frozen food purchases can be ascribed to the product’s extended shelf life, ease of access via online channels, and the availability of a wide choice of vegetarian and vegan options.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are FRoSTA AG, McCain Foods Limited, Nestlé SA, Nomad Foods Europe Limited, Congelados Cientocinco, S.L, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Façade Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/facade-market

Global White Cement Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/white-cement-market

Global Bakery Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bakery-products-market

India Vinyl Flooring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-vinyl-flooring-market

US Basmati Rice Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-basmati-rice-market

North America Betaines Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-betaines-market

Saudi Arabia LED Light Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-led-light-market

Global Silicones and Siloxanes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silicones-and-siloxanes-market

North America Waterproofing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-waterproofing-market

North America Laminate Flooring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-laminate-flooring-market

Latin America Flavours and Fragrances Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-flavours-and-fragrances-market

Middle East and Africa Flavours and Fragrances Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-flavours-and-fragrances-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Explore our services: Procurement Research

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/