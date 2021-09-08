New Report Unveils more details about Speech and Voice Recognition Market by 2027 | Toyota, Samsung Electronics, OPPO

“

Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Speech Recognition

Speech recognition involves recording spoken words using either a microphone or telephone. The audio is then converted into a set of words stored digitally.

Any speech recognition program is evaluated using two factors:

1. Accuracy (percentage error in converting spoken words to digital data)

2. Speed (extent to which the program can keep up with a human speaker)

Speech recognition technology has a long list of applications. Speech recognition programs are used for general dictation, transcribing, using a computer hands-free, medical transcription, automated customer service etc.

Voice Recognition

The purpose of voice recognition is to identify the person who is speaking.

Voice recognition works by scanning the aspects of speech that differ between individuals. Everyone has a way of speaking unique to them. This is a result of their physiology (shape and size of the mouth and throat) and behavioral patterns (their voice’s pitch, accent, their speaking style, etc.).

The uses of voice recognition are decidedly different from those of speech recognition. Voice recognition technology is used to confirm the identity of the speaker or determine the identity of an unknown individual. Speaker verification and speaker identification are categories of voice recognition.

Speaker verification is using a person’s voice to authenticate that they are who they claim to be. Essentially, a person’s voice is used as a unique identifier. A sample of their speech is recorded. Then, that person’s speech patterns are compared against a database to see if there is a match between the person’s voice and their voice sample.

The top companies in this report include:

Toyota, Samsung Electronics, OPPO, Bay Talkitec, Xiao Mi, Inc42, VIVO, Uniphore Software Systems, Hyundai, Nuance, Micromax, Liv.ai, Hua Wei, Karbonn Mobiles.

Market Segmentation

Segment By Type

Speech Recognition, Voice Recognition

Segment By Application

Automotive, Consumer, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Education, Healthcare & Government

Geographic analysis

The global Speech and Voice Recognition market has been spread across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the rest of the world.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

