2020 Cloud Computing Market Future Development – Covid-19 Impact, Industry Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients Forecast to 2021

The majority of the enterprises across verticals have adopted the work from home model to safeguard employee well-being and maintain operational efficiency, surging the demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based collaboration solutions. There would be a surge in demand for a range of other SaaS-based business continuity and productivity tools in the next few years, such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM)/Digital Experience Platform, Online Marketing tools, Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Business Process Management (BPM), Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), Enterprise Content Management, Learning Management Systems (LMS), Cloud-native security platforms, Contact center, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Cloud Computing Market:

The consumer goods and retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the cloud market during the forecast period, followed by the IT & ITeS segment. Retailers are upgrading their IT infrastructure to take advantage of the unified and collaborated workforce to increase overall productivity.

The healthcare systems need scalable and secured cloud infrastructure to manage and maintain patient information with high speed and flexibility. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a high need for technologies such as cloud computing for the analysis of patients’ data.

North America held the largest market share in the impact of COVID-19 on cloud solutions across the major verticals. COVID-19 has severely affected the North American region due to various factors, such as a high number of immigrants traveling in the region, no initial stage lockdown in the country, and presence of a large number of virus carriers in the country at once, spreading the disease at a rapid pace.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW– 5%

