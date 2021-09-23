Gene Therapy Market 2021 Industry Growth – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Spark Therapeutics

A New market study, titled Gene Therapy Market provides thorough overview contains a microscopic summary of all aspects related to the market. The market report identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. This market report carries out an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. With the watchful use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, global Gene Therapy market report has been structured. The report provides a detailed outlook of the market valuation, market size, regional overview, and profit estimations of the industry. Every possible effort has been taken while researching and analysing information to prepare this market document. Gene Therapymarket analysis report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The requirements of the Gene Therapy industry are analyzed closely in the study. The Current industry-based research report comprises a detailed discussion of various market analysis techniques.

Global gene therapy market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 36.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidence of cancer and rare life threatening diseases and strong clinical pipeline drugs for gene therapy are major drivers for market growth.

Gene Therapy Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Pfizer Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Spark Therapeutics, Inc

bluebird bio, Inc

ALLERGAN

Krystal Biotech, Inc

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc

Sarepta Therapeutics

Novartis AG

MeiraGTx Limited

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Lonza, Biogen

Gilead Sciences, Inc

REGENXBIO Inc

uniQure N.V.

Solid Biosciences Inc

Audentes Therapeutics

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Type (Somatic Gene Therapy, Germline Gene Therapy, Others)

By Gene Type (Antigen, Cytokine, Suicide, Others)

By Viral Vector (Retroviruses, Herpes Simplex Virus, Adenoviruses, Others)

By Non-Viral Vector (Naked/Plasmid Vectors, Electroporation and Others)

By Application (Oncology, Rare Diseases, Infectious Disease, Others)

By End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others)

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Gene Therapy Market trends and dynamics:

– Supply and demand (2021-2027)

– Current trends/opportunities/challenges

– Market segments and sub-segments

– Technological breakthroughs

– Market size (2021-2027)

– Value chain and stakeholder analysis

– Competitive landscape

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Definition, Market overview & Market Scope, Applications of Gene Therapy, Market Segment by Regions.

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure.

Chapter 3: Market Segmentation, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Competitive analysis.

Chapter 4: Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis, Sales Analysis, Sales Price Analysis.

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Gene Therapy Segment Market Analysis.

Chapter 7 and 8: The Gene Therapy Segment Market Analysis, Major Manufacturers Analysis of Gene Therapy.

Chapter 9: Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type.

Chapter 10: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.

Chapter 11: Gene Therapy Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 12, 13: Gene Therapy sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and Reliable data source.

Key Developments in the Market:

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, AveXis, Inc., a subsidiary of Novartis AG announced establishment of a gene therapy access program for Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) which is used for treatment of pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with bi-allelic mutations. AveXis, Inc. is dealing with payers on agreements to create novel pay-over-time options is planning to provide high support to the patients needing zolgensma for SMA

In March 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of Brammer Bio for taking up the market of viral vector manufacturing services for gene therapy. This acquisition proves that the growing market catches up with the demand for life-changing therapeutics in order to meet the unmet medical needs. This acquisition contributes in the fast-evolving gene therapy market

Competitive Landscape and Gene Therapy Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gene therapy market are Pfizer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., ALLERGAN, Krystal Biotech, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Novartis AG, MeiraGTx Limited, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Lonza, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., uniQure N.V., Solid Biosciences Inc., Audentes Therapeutics among others.

Key Influence of the Gene Therapy Market:

What was the Gene Therapy Market size, growth trends and market forecast? What will be the CAGR of Gene Therapy Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments were most attractive for investments? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Gene Therapy Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the Gene Therapy market. What policy changes will help stakeholders strengthen their supply chain and demand network? Which regions would need more products and services in certain segments during the forecast period? What strategies have helped established players reduce supplier, purchasing and logistics costs?

