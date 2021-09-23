North America Disinfectant Wipes Market Report 2021: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added research report on the North America Disinfectant Wipes Market provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2028. The report provides the overall scope of the market including future supply and demand, emerging market trends, high growth opportunity, and in-depth analysis of the future prospect of the market. In addition, it offers data analysis on risk factors, challenges, and possible new routes in the market. It comprises of industry analysis with accurate estimates and forecasts that helps gain complete research solutions with maximum North America Disinfectant Wipes industry. It is the confirmed source to get valuable market insights and make better decisions about the important business strategies. With the defined base year and the historic year, calculations are carried out in this report. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the North America Disinfectant Wipes market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. The report also covers a detailed analysis on current COVID-19 pandemic conditions and its future impacts on the growth of overall market.

The disinfectant wipes market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3,413.51 million by 2028. The rise in demand for disinfectant wipes in commercial applications such as hospitals, F&B sector, institution and household applications is a major factor which is propelling the growth of the disinfectant wipes market.

The major players of the North America Disinfectant Wipes market are:

STERIS, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Dreumex B.V.

The Clorox Company

KCWW

Ecolab

CleanWell, LLC

Seventh Generation Inc

The Claire Manufacturing Company

Parker Laboratories, Inc

GOJO Industries, Inc

Stepan Company

Linghai Zhan Wang Biotechnology Co., Ltd

SC Johnson, PDI, Inc

Hangzhou Wipex Nonwovens Co.,Ltd

Stryker

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ITWProBrands, Schulke & Mary GmbH

BODE Chemie GmbH (a subsidiary of PAUL HARTMANN AG)

North America Disinfectant Wipes Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium, Oxidizing Agents, Phenol, Alcohol, Iodine Compounds, Chlorhexidine Gluconate, Aldehydes and Others)

By Usability (Disposable and Non-Disposable), Packaging (Flatpack, Canister and Others)

By Material Type (Textile Fibre Wipes, Virgin Fiber Wipes, Advanced Fiber Wipes and Others)

By Levels of Disinfection (High, Intermediate and Low), Flavour (Lavender and Jasmine, Citrus, Lemon, Coconut and Others)

By Type (Sporicidal, Bactericidal, Tuberculocidal, Virucidal, Fungicidal and Germicidal)

By End Use (Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial Kitchen, Transportation Industry, Optical Industry, Electronic and Computer Industry and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders and Retail Sales)

By Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

North America Disinfectant Wipes Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into quaternary ammonium, oxidizing agents, phenol, alcohol, chlorine compounds, iodine compounds, chlorhexidine gluconate, aldehydes, and others. In 2021, chlorine compounds segment is dominating in the disinfectant wipes market due to high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIS).

On the basis of usability, the market is segmented into disposable and non-disposable. In 2021, disposable segment is expected to dominate the disinfectant wipes market due to the emergence of COVID-19 as people have become more cautious to prevent the spread of the virus or any further infection.

On the basis of packaging, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into flatpack, canister and others. In 2021, flatpack segment is expected to dominate the disinfectant wipes market because of its compactness and travel-friendly packaging.

On the basis of material type, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into textile fibre wipes, virgin fiber wipes, advanced fiber wipes and others. In 2021, textile fiber wipes segment is expected to dominate the disinfectant wipes market as they are the raw material used in the disposable wipes which are dominating the market.

On the basis of levels of disinfection, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into high, intermediate and low. In 2021 high segment is expected to dominate the disinfectant wipes market owing to growing concern for patient’s as well as doctor’s health during the treatment.

On the basis of flavour, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into lavender and jasmine, citrus, lemon, coconut and others. In 2021, lavender and jasmine segment is expected to dominate the disinfectant wipes market owing to its antibacterial property.

On the basis of type, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into sporicidal, bactericidal, tuberculocidal, virucidal, fungicidal and germicidal. In 2021, bactericidal segment is dominating the disinfectant wipes market due to its antibacterial properties.

On the basis of end use, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into healthcare, commercial, industrial kitchen, transportation industry, optical industry, electronic and computer industry and others. In 2021, the healthcare segment in end use is going to dominate the disinfectant wipes market due to increasing demand of disinfectants from health care organizations.

On the basis of distribution channel, the disinfectant wipes market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales. In 2021, the direct sales segment in distribution channel is going to dominate the disinfectant wipes market due to growing demand from hospitals and laboratories.

Competitive Landscape and North America Disinfectant Wipes Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the North America disinfectant wipes market report are STERIS, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Dreumex B.V., The Clorox Company, KCWW, Ecolab, CleanWell, LLC., Seventh Generation Inc., The Claire Manufacturing Company, Parker Laboratories, Inc, GOJO Industries, Inc., Stepan Company, Linghai Zhan Wang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., SC Johnson, PDI, Inc., Hangzhou Wipex Nonwovens Co.,Ltd., Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ITWProBrands, Schulke & Mary GmbH and BODE Chemie GmbH (a subsidiary of PAUL HARTMANN AG) among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the North America Disinfectant Wipes Market? What are the key factors driving the North America Disinfectant Wipes market? What is an eight-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the North America Disinfectant Wipes market is predicted to grow? What are the risks and challenges facing the North America Disinfectant Wipes market? Who are the key vendors in the North America Disinfectant Wipes market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the North America Disinfectant Wipes Market? What helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments?

