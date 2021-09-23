Europe Medical Cannabis Market Revenue, Size – Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Research Report, 2021-2028

A New market study, titled Europe Medical Cannabis market provides thorough overview of the market. Europe Medical Cannabis market identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. This market report carries out an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis. A professional survey report including top most players analysis with CAGR during Forecasts year 2027 and Europe Medical Cannabis market up and down. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a local development status, comprising market size. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Europe Medical Cannabis market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the market.

The medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 24.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 19,153.13 million by 2028. Increased medical use and legalization of cannabis is acting as a driver for the medical cannabis market.

Europe Medical Cannabis Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Product (Oil, Dried Medical Cannabis, Medical Cannabis Capsules, Vape Pen, Whole Flower, Creams & Moisturizer, Ground Flower, Patch, Mask & Serum, Cleanser, Others), Source (Natural, Synthetic)

By Species (Sativa, Hybrid, Cannabis Indica), Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol, Others)

By Application (Pain Management, Anxiety, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, Appetite Loss, Cancer, Arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Epilepsy, Depression and Sleep Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Autism, Mental Health Conditions, Elevate Mood, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Topicals, Vaporizers, Others)

By End User (Homecare Settings, Hospital and Rehab Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others)

By Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B)

Europe Medical Cannabis Market trends and dynamics:

– Supply and demand (2021-2027)

– Current trends/opportunities/challenges

– Market segments and sub-segments

– Technological breakthroughs

– Market size (2021-2027)

– Value chain and stakeholder analysis

– Competitive landscape

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Definition, Market overview & Market Scope, Applications of Europe Medical Cannabis, Market Segment by Regions.

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure.

Chapter 3: Market Segmentation, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Competitive analysis.

Chapter 4: Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis, Sales Analysis, Sales Price Analysis.

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis, Europe Medical Cannabis Segment Market Analysis.

Chapter 7 and 8: The Europe Medical Cannabis Segment Market Analysis, Major Manufacturers Analysis of Europe Medical Cannabis.

Chapter 9: Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type.

Chapter 10: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.

Chapter 11: Europe Medical Cannabis Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 12, 13: Europe Medical Cannabis sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and Reliable data source.

The Europe Medical Cannabis report covers all the market Commitment, quality, dedication, and transparency in the research report are followed throughout the Europe Medical Cannabis report to give the best output to the clients. Confidently rely on the information provided in this business report as it is derived only from the valuable and genuine resources. So, this market research report is a confirmed source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies. Europe Medical Cannabis market report provides an extensive study with respect to present and upcoming market opportunities which puts light on the future investment in the market.

Europe Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oil, medical cannabis capsules, patch, whole flower, ground flower, vape pen, dried medical cannabis, creams & moisturizer, mask & serum, cleanser and others. In 2021, oil segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of source, the medical cannabis market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.

On the basis of species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid. In 2021, cannabis indica segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increased medicinal use of cannabis.

On the basis of derivatives, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol, cannabigerol (CBG) and others. In 2021, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to increasing demand of medical marijuana products in the market.

On the basis of application, the medical cannabis market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, appetite loss, cancer, epilepsy, autism, mental health conditions, multiple sclerosis, pain management, nausea, muscle spasms, arthritis, elevate mood, depression and sleep disorders, anxiety and others. In 2021, Alzheimer’s disease segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing R&D activities.

On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others. In 2021, oral solutions and capsules segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of end user, the medical cannabis market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, homecare settings, hospital and rehab centers and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical cannabis market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2B segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing demand of cannabis for medical and clinical purposes.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Medical Cannabis Market Share Analysis

The major players operating in the Europe medical cannabis market report are Tilray, Elixinol Europe Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Peace Naturals Project Inc., BOL Pharma, PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (a subsidiary of L’ORÉAL), ENDOCA, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, Aurora Cannabis, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Althea Company Pty Ltd (a subsidiary of Althea Group), Cresco Labs, IDT Australia, MediPharm Labs Inc., BARNEY’S FARM and Aphria Inc. among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Influence of the Europe Medical Cannabis Market:

What was the Europe Medical Cannabis Market size, growth trends and market forecast? What will be the CAGR of Europe Medical Cannabis Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments were most attractive for investments? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Europe Medical Cannabis Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the Europe Medical Cannabis market.

