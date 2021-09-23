Weight Loss And Obesity Management Market (2021-2028) | Potential Growth, Investment for Long-Term Profit | With Top Players Analysis

The research report on the Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability by Data Bridge Market Research. The market study conducted in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. In addition, research report offers an all-inclusive assessment of the market. Our expert analysts studied the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market. The global Weight Loss and Obesity Management analysis consists primarily of products that used an accurate deployment. The report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the market. Weight Loss and Obesity Management market consists of present as well as future data for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise.

The major players of the Weight Loss and Obesity Management market are:

Ajinomoto Co.,Inc

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo

Johnson Health Tech

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Nutrisystem, Inc

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Segmentation:

By Diet (Meals, Beverages, Supplements)

By Equipment (Fitness, Surgical)

By Service (Fitness Centers and Health Clubs, Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers, Consulting Services, Online Weight Loss Programs)

Research Methodology:

The research study Weight Loss and Obesity Management market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Obesity it is a medical condition when excessive accumulation and storage of fats happen within the body. It impacts the health of an individual in several ways, by increasing the likelihood of chronic diseases and thereby reducing the life expectancy of individuals. The weight loss and obesity management market would include all those equipment’s, diets, devices and drugs that would be utilized for controlling or reducing weight in obese individuals.

Market Drivers

The rising pace of obesity is creating the need for obesity management and weight loss programs

Increase in the technological advancement for treatment of obesity and weight loss

Increasing personal disposable income

Increasing number of chronic diseases

Rising intake of high-calorie junk food and beverages especially among children and women

The fast growth of the fast food industry is resulting in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles

Reduction in the level of physical activities due to growing luxury, which reduce the need for movement

Increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle, and the benefits of remaining healthy

Increasing government initiatives in the form of programs launched to ensure health lifestyle of people contribute to the growth of this market

Introduction of new and innovative products to deal with obesity and weight loss problems.

Market Restraints

High cost of the obesity program, post obesity program

Harmful effects and complications of obesity programs hampers the growth of this market

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Weight Loss and Obesity Management Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the Weight Loss and Obesity Management market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Conyers Park and Atkins, a leading seller of nutritional food have entered into an affirmative agreement to form a new holding company, The Simply Good Foods Company. This company is expected to reach out to the masses with their health and dietary snacking space and broader food category.

In March, 2018 Pepsico, the giant food and beverages company has entered into an agreement to acquire the baked fruit and veggie snack maker, Bare Foods. With this acquisition, Pepsico expands its product portfolio to include dietary and healthy food, which is less processed, thereby entering the dietary and nutritional food segment. With a giant house life Pepsico, entering into the diet food segment, this market is bound to grow significantly in the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape and Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Share Analysis

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the weight loss and obesity management market are Ajinomoto Co.,Inc., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo, Johnson Health Tech., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Nutrisystem, Inc., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)., Zafgen, Inc., WW International, Inc., Jenny Craig, Diet Health, Inc., VLCC, 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc., Life Time, Inc. Abbott., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Brunswick, Kellogg NA Co., Merck & Co., Inc., Reebok International., Unilever, Precor Incorporated., ALLERGAN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Decathlon, Technogym, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Amer Sports, GOLD’S GYM, among others.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market? What are the key factors driving the Weight Loss and Obesity Management market? What are the risks and challenges facing the Weight Loss and Obesity Management market? Who are the key vendors in the Weight Loss and Obesity Management market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market?

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

