Global Automotive Sunroof Market 2021 Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2028

The automotive sunroof market was valued at US$ 5,104.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,120.00million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2027.

The automotive manufacturers have introduced several features that augment vehicle visual aesthetics, ventilation, efficiencies, and among other performance indicators. Among these, the automotive sunroof can be described as specially designed movable panels installed in the vehicle roof that enables improved ventilation, lighting, and freshness appeasing for the passengers. The sunroof products quickly gained prominence and resulted in broader adoption by several automotive manufactures globally.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ACS France SAS

AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd.

Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

Johnan Manufacturing Inc.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit

Sunny Enterprises

Webasto Group

Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

The global Automotive Sunroof market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automotive Sunroof market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automotive Sunroof market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

