Power Electronics Market 2028: Mitsubishi Electric Corp, ABB Group, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Microsemi Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, and Rohm Semiconductor among others.

Competitor Profiling: Power Electronics Market

Mitsubishi Electric Corp, ABB Group, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Microsemi Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, and Rohm Semiconductor among others.

Unraveling Segmentation and Scope of the Power Electronics Market

Analysis by Type:

Product (Power Diode, MOSFET, BJT, IGBT, and Thyristor); Type (Power IC, Power Module, and Power Discrete); and EndUse (Electronics, Energy & Power, Industrial System, Inverter & UPS, Automotive)

Analysis by Application:

Regional Coverage of Power Electronics Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Power Electronics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Power Electronics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Power Electronics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Power Electronics Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Power Electronics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Power Electronics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Power Electronics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Power Electronics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Power Electronics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Power Electronics Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Power Electronics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Power Electronics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Power Electronics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Power Electronics Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Power Electronics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Power Electronics Revenue in 2020

3.3 Power Electronics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Power Electronics Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Power Electronics Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

