Telestroke Services Market Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Telestroke services are a sub-category of telemedicine, often used for medical consultations in rural areas that facilitate patients with acute stroke at underserviced hospitals. The telestroke service’s benefit is expected to give appraisal, administration, analysis, and demeanor fundamental leadership administrations to patients with intense stroke. The various type of telestroke services provided to acute stroke patients, Videoconferencing technologies play an imperative role in telestroke services that fundamentally a brought together or remotely based stroke care group with a stroke specialist physician at a far off-site connected with the remote stroke patient at an originating site.

The telestroke services market is driving due to the increased stroke cases across the globe are the leading cause of cardiac arrest and the need for immediate services for stroke treatment to overcome the risk of cardiac arrest, telestroke service’s cost-benefit and reimbursement. However, unawareness of the telestroke services and lack of government initiative programs in some developing countries hinders its growth. Moreover, significant companies focus on offering advanced telestroke services to provide opportunities in the telestroke services market.

The key players profiled in the Telestroke Services Market research study includes:

Eagle Telemedicine

Amwell (Avizia)

Partners TeleStroke Center

Vidyo, Inc.

Granville Health System

Lakewood Health System

Medical University of South Carolina

Nebraska Medicine

Providence Health & Services

Blue Sky Telehealth

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Telestroke Services Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Telestroke Services Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Telestroke Services Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The telestroke services market is segmented on the basis of stroke type and end user. Based on stroke type, the market is segmented as ischemic and hemorrhagic. Based on end user, the market is segmented as telehospitals/teleclinics, telehome, others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Telestroke Services Market – By Stroke Type

1.3.2 Telestroke Services Market – By End User

1.3.3 Telestroke Services Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. TELESTROKE SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

