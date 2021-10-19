Global E-Bike Market Report: Top Participating Companies, Key Figures and more in a Latest Research

E-Bike Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global E-Bike market.

The e-bike market accounted to US$ 35,862.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 224,014.2 Mn by 2027.

E-bike market is led by the APAC region in 2018. APAC led the landing global e-bike market with more than 70.3% share, followed by Europe and North America region. The rate of e-bike sales growth in China outstrips other personal modes. The credibility to e-bikes was granted through legislation that governed standards for e-bike size and performance characteristics. Moreover, e-bikes were formally classified as bicycles by the China Central Government, in the year 2004, and thereby avoided the licensing and helmet regulations allied with gasoline or electric-powered two-wheelers, as well as permitting their use on standard bicycle infrastructure. Many Asian cities rely on gasoline two-wheelers that have higher speeds and cargo-carrying capacity than most e-bikes. Most Asian cities do not have a robust dedicated bicycling infrastructure, which benefits e-bike riders in China. Moreover, lack of marketing, experience, maintenance infrastructure, and higher up-front costs of e-bikes diminish overall market share. Consequently, presenting tremendous opportunities for the rise in the business of e-bike market players.

The reports cover key developments in the E-Bike market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from E-Bike market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-Bike market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Haibike

Aventon Bikes

Giant Bicycles

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Pedego Electric Bikes

Robert Bosch GmbH

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

Shimano Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

The global E-Bike market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting E-Bike market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global E-Bike Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global E-Bike market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall E-Bike market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the E-Bike Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the E-Bike Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of E-Bike Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global E-Bike Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

