Advanced Tires Market 2021: Analysis, Trends, Share, Top Manufacturers- Bridgestone Corporation, CEAT Ltd., Continental, Hankook Tire & Technology Co.,Ltd., Michelin

The advanced tires market is anticipated to flourish in the forecast period on account of the development of low-maintenance tires and improved focus on reducing carbon footprint. The integration of driver assistance and connected features in tires are further likely to propel the market growth. However, high initial investment costs may hamper the growth of the advanced tires market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growth of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles offers lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the advanced tires market in the future.

Major Players in the market are:

Bridgestone Corporation

CEAT Ltd.

Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH

Hankook Tire & Technology Co.,Ltd.

Michelin

Nokian Tyres plc.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Toyo Tire Corporation

Yokohama Tire Corporation

The advanced tires are likely to see massive demand in the coming years with the adoption of autonomous and connected cars. The technological disruptions in the automotive sector and the demand for high-end luxury vehicles are expected to transform the existing tire industry. Innovations in the tire industry are supported by the presence of major manufacturers in the developed markets of North America, such as Canada and China.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global advanced tires market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and material. Based on type, the market is segmented as airless tires, pneumatic tires, and run-flat tires. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as multi-chamber tires, chip-embedded tires, self-inflating tires, and all-in-one tires. The market on the basis of the material is classified as steel, elastomers, rubber, and others.

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

The Insight Advanced Tires Market Research Report Scenario include: –

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Advanced Tires Marketacross type, type of products, service, and geography.

The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Advanced Tires Market.

Chapter Threeprovides the research methodology of the study.

Chapter Fourfurther provides PEST analysis for each region.

Chapter Fivehighlights the key industry dynamics in the Advanced Tires Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

Chapter Sixdiscusses the global Advanced Tires Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2028.

Chapter Elevendescribes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

Chapter Twelveprovides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Advanced Tires Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

