Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market to US$ 16,228.63 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 43.8% from 2020 to 2027 | Key Players: General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is projected to expected to grow from US$ 897.23 million in 2019 to US$ 16,228.63 million by 2027. This represents a CAGR of 43.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and software to perform specific tasks without human intervention and instructions. Artificial intelligence comprises the integration of several technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. Artificial intelligence is used in healthcare to approximate human cognition and analyze complex medical and diagnostic imaging data. The artificial intelligence in the healthcare diagnosis market is driven by the ability of AI to improve patient outcomes, need to increase coordination between the healthcare workforce & patients.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSIS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Diagnostic Tool

Medical Imaging Tool

Automated Detection System

Others

By Application

Eye Care

Oncology

Radiology

Cardiovascular

Others

By Service

Tele-Consultation

Tele Monitoring

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratory

Home Care

Doctors

Patients

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Company Profiles

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Aidoc, Arterys Inc.

Icometrix, IDx Technologies Inc.

MaxQ AI Ltd.

Caption Health, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

The research on the Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market.

