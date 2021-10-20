Hydrogen Aircraft Market 2028: AEROVIRONMENT, INC, AeroDelft, Airbus S.A.S, Alaka'i Technologies, HES Energy Systems, PJSC Tupolev, Pipistrel d.o.o, The Boeing Company, ZeroAvia, Inc, Urban Aeronautics Ltd

﻿Introduction and Scope

Vendor Landscape and Profiling:

AEROVIRONMENT, INC

AeroDelft

Airbus S.A.S

Alaka’i Technologies

HES Energy Systems

PJSC Tupolev

Pipistrel d.o.o

The Boeing Company

ZeroAvia, Inc

Urban Aeronautics Ltd

Market Segmentation: Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market

Product-based Segmentation:

By Passenger Capacity (Less than 100, 100200, More than 200); Range (Short Haul, Medium Haul, Long Haul);

Application-based Segmentation:

Application (Passenger Aircraft, Cargo Aircraft)

Regional Assessment and Segment Diversification.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

