Capillary Blood Collection Market Overview 2021-Integration Of Latest Technologies Into Existent Offerings To Industry Growth And Business Strategy

Capillary blood sampling, is sampling of blood from a puncture on the heel, finger, or an earlobe, and is a very common techniques in medicine. It offers several benefits over venous blood sampling such as: it requires smaller amounts of blood volume, it is less invasive, and is performed quickly and easily. This technique determines both the quality of the sample and the accuracy of test results.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global capillary blood collection market is segmented on the basis of equipment device type, source, application, and end user. Based on device type, the market is segmented as lancing devices, microcontainer tubes, microhematocrit tubes, sealants, warming devices, and others. The source segment is segmented into infants and young children, elderly patients (with fragile veins), severely burned patients, and point-of-care testing. Based on application, the market is segmented as point-of-care testing, neonatal screening, and blood examination, others. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into blood banks, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

Capillary Blood Collection Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

– Ypsomed Holding AG

– Sarstedt AG & Co

– Terumo Corporation

– Greiner Bio One International GmbH

– Kabe Labortechnik GmbH

– Owen Mumford Ltd.

– BD

Capillary Blood Collection Market Segmental Overview: The report specifically highlights the Capillary Blood Collection market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Capillary Blood Collection market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

