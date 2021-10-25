At 13.1% CAGR, Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2020 Size, Share, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Latest Innovations, Growth, Key Players and Competitive Strategies by 2027

The virtual desktop infrastructure market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,283.7 Mn in 2019 to US$ 3,388.5 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Presently, a large portion of the virtual desktop infrastructure solution and services market belong to large enterprises segment mainly due to complex large scale operations, prevalence of remote work culture, and fast adoption of advanced solutions by such enterprises. The large enterprises are in the forefront of digital transformation to improve operations, however, small and medium sized enterprises are still in the stage of adopting latest technology solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure. Some of the major reasons behind this slow adoption by SMEs include lack of resources and lack of awareness about the potential cost and productivity benefits of these solutions. Hence, SMEs offer a huge growth opportunity for players operating in the Europe virtual desktop infrastructure market.

In order to tap this potential segment, companies are investing in marketing activities to spread awareness and generate interest regarding the potential benefits of using virtual desktop infrastructure solutions and services among SMEs. Various key companies such as Citrix Systems, Inc., VMware, Inc and Microsoft are offering cloud based solutions/plans at affordable prices for small and medium sized companies in order increase revenue and market share. Moreover, the rising trend of digitalization among enterprises to improve operational workflow and reduce costs will further drive the adoption of virtual desktop infrastructure solutions and services among SMEs. This is bolstering the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market.

Major key players covered in this report: Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Fujitsu Limited, Dell Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

In the digital era, the competition in various industries is growing at an unprecedented rate and companies are continuously striving to find solutions that could help in enhancing employee productivity, operational efficiency while reducing the overall costs. Hence, the demand for advanced solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure has been growing at an impressive pace across various industries including IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, retail, and manufacturing.

The popular trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is complementing the growth of virtual desktop infrastructure market as VDI solutions provide organizations with secure and controlled desktop environment which employees can access from any device that they use. VDI is becoming popular among enterprises where remote working and BYOD trends are common, as these solutions offer greater control over users’ applications, desktops, and other resources. It also enables companies to control and secure the access and distribution of sensitive data. As the data is located at internal machines on company premises, it remains secure from any external threats or attacks. In addition to this, the COVID-19 outbreak is also fueling the growth of remote work owing to restrictions on on-premise business activities and stay at home guidelines being implemented in various countries, which is further anticipated to drive the virtual desktop infrastructure market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The research on the Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market.

