US and Canada dragon fruit market is projected to reach US$ 194.10 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027 | A Natural Farm, J & C Tropicals, Miami Fruit

The US and Canada dragon fruit market was valued at US$ 129.15 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 194.10 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US and Canada Dragon Fruit Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US and Canada Dragon Fruit Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Dragon fruit, also called as pitaya, pithaya, or strawberry pear, is a fruiting tree that belongs to cactus family; its varieties belong to Hylocereus spp. Three varieties of dragon fruits are grown commercially—H. undatus (white flesh with pink-red skin), H.polyrhizus (red flesh with pink-red skin), and Selenicereus Megalanthus (white flesh with yellow skin). Dragon fruit is often classified under exotic varieties of fruits and vegetables. The fruit consists of natural dietary fiber along with vitamins and potent antioxidants, and it has low calorie content.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US and Canada Dragon Fruit Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US and Canada Dragon Fruit Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

US AND CANADA DRAGON FRUITMARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

White Dragon Fruit

Red Dragon Fruit

Yellow Dragon Fruit

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Company Profiles

A Natural Farm

J & C Tropicals

Miami Fruit

Moonland Produce, Inc

Hoang Hau Dragon Fruit Farm Co., Ltd

Frieda’s

Melissa’s

Freshway Produce

The research on the US and Canada Dragon Fruit Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US and Canada Dragon Fruit Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US and Canada Dragon Fruit Market.

