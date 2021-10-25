North America Patient Registry Software Market Report Analysis during 2019-2027 wit CAGR of 13.6%| Armus Corporation, Evado Clinical, Dacima Software, ImageTrend

The North America patient registry software market is expected to grow from US$ 385.9 million in 2020 to US$ 943.2 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027. The North America Patient Registry Software Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report. The Healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

A patient registry is the database that collects uniform data about a population of disease or condition, and that aids a predefined clinical or scientific. Patient registry software contains databases that are maintained through collection of secondary data related to diagnosis, procedure, or condition of patient, for noting the number of new medical devices being used or going through a new procedure. The patient registry software plays a crucial role in post-marketing surveillance of pharmaceuticals.

North America Patient Registry Software Market – Companies Mentioned

are IQVIA Inc., FIGmd Inc., Medstreaming, Open Text Corporation, Evado Clinical, LUMEDX, CEDARON, IBM Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, and Dacima Software Inc.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the regional North America Patient Registry Software Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the regional North America Patient Registry Software Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

By Software

Standalone

Integrated

By Database

Public

Commercial

By Type of Registry

Product Registry

Disease Registry Cardiovascular Disease Registry Others

Health Service Registry

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Pricing Model

Ownership

SubscriptioN

