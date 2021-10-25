North America Quartz Market Astounding Growth with 5.5% CAGR value and Revenue US$ 3,605.8 MN during 2019-2027 | Business Market Insights

The North America quartz market is accounted to US$ 2,235.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,605.8 Mn by 2027. Quartz products such as quartz sand is used in the production of container glass, specialty glass, flat plate glass, and fiberglass. High-purity quartz HPQ is used in the production of silicon wafers, which is key component on any semiconductor device. It is used for flooring and glass manufacturing.

Quartz is a mineral form of SiO2 stable at low temperatures and pressures. It is found in igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic, and hydrothermal mineral environments, mainly in continental regions. It is highly resistant to mechanical and chemical weathering, and the high durability makes it the dominant mineral of mountaintops and the primary constituent of river, beach, and desert sand. One of the major properties of quartz crystals is the ability to vibrate at a precise frequency. Due to its high precise frequencies, quartz crystals are used to make extremely accurate time-keeping instruments and equipment that can transmit radio and television signals with precise and stable frequencies.

Pure quartz sand is extensively used in water purification systems. Small chips produced of quartz are used in watches, televisions, clocks, computers, and stereos as quartz when under pressure can produce an electric voltage that can control the frequencies of electric impulses. Additionally, quartz has higher melting point than most of the commercially available metals, thereby making it an ideal choice for molds and cores of common foundry work. Refractory bricks are produced from quartz sand because of its high heat resistance. Quartz sand is also used as a flux in the smelting of metals. Quartz sands are used for sandblasting, scouring cleansers, grinding media, and grit for sanding and sawing. Therefore, abundant availability and a wide range of applications of quartz are the key factors driving the quartz market in developed and developing countries.

NORTH AMERICA QUARTZ MARKET SEGMENTATION

Quartz Market, by Product

Quartz Surface and Tile

High-Purity Quartz

Quartz Glass

Quartz Crystal

Quartz Sand

Others

Quartz Market, by End-User Industry

Electronics and Semiconductor

Solar

Building and Construction

Medical

Optics and Telecommunication

Others

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the North America Quartz Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

