Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Research Report (2021-2028) by Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis

The point of care testing is is a type of medical diagnostic testing at point of care i.e at the time and place of patient care. This testing provide very quick results. Pregnancy Point of Care Testing is used to determine whether or not a woman is pregnant and whether or not she is fertile. The components of Pregnancy Point of Care Testing precisely estimate the level of several reproductive hormones such as luteinizing hormone, follicle stimulating hormone, and GH. These kits are also useful for determining the exact day of ovulation. The advantage of a point-of-care pregnancy testing kit is that it decreases the overall time of the process, provides quick and accurate results, and allows tests to be performed without having to go to the hospital.

Market Dynamics Drivers:

Increasing technological advancements in pregnancy point of care testing is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Rising demand for pregnancy point of care testing among urban population is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Surge in gynecological and infertility disorders is expected to spur the market growth.

Increasing trend for point of care testing due to quick results is also expected to fuel market growth.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market:

Abbott

Quidel Corporation

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Biosynex

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

NOW Diagnostics

NG BIOTECH SAS

Procter and Gamble Co

Piramal Enterprises

Key Questions regarding Current Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Landscape

What are the current options for Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market? How many companies are developing for the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market? What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Pregnancy Point of Care Testing? What are the critical designations that have been granted for Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market?

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Segmental Overview:

Based on type the market is segmented as, LH urine test, FSH urine test, HCG blood test and HCG urine test.

Based on distribution channel the market is segmented as, pharmacies, fertility clinics, supermarkets.

The report specifically highlights the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

