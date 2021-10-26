Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Study, Analysis, Business Growth and Forecast to 2028

Mobility aids and transportation equipment are devices that are designed to support people who have mobility impairment. These devices are mostly used to enhance independent mobility among the elderly or injured population who are dependent on their caregivers. There are many products in the market that assist impaired individuals in their mobility. Rapid technological breakthroughs and R&D in the healthcare sector assist in the introduction of innovative products that improve the disabled’s quality of life. This equipment enables impaired persons to move at their own pace.

The “Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the mobility aids and transportation equipment market with detailed market segmentation by device, equipment and end user. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobility aids and transportation equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Mobility+Designed, Inc.

Compass Health Brands (Carex)

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Invacare Corporation

Mobility Transportation Systems

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Performance Health

Rollz International

Ottobock

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Based on device the market is segmented as, Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Canes, Crutche, Walkers, Rollators.

Based on equipment the market is segmented as, patient lifts, stair lifts and medical beds.

Based on end user the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market – By Device

1.3.2 Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market – By Equipment

1.3.3 Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market – By End User

1.3.4 Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MOBILITY AIDS AND TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.1 Threat of Substitute

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

