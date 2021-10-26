Automotive Microcontrollers Market Growth By Top Companies with Forecast 2028 | Cypress Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors

The “Automotive Microcontrollers Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive microcontrollers market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, vehicle, electric vehicle, and geography. The microcontrollers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Analog Devices, Inc

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology Inc

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Rohm Semiconductor

Stmicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Microcontrollers Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Automotive Microcontrollers and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

MARKET DYNAMICS:

Increasing modernization of the vehicles and shift towards the electric vehicle is catalyzing the growth of microcontrollers in the emerging market. However, demand for low-cost vehicle and operational failure of microcontrollers in extreme condition would hinder the growth of automotive microcontrollers market. Growing demand for advanced safety and comfort along with the rising production of automobiles is expected to boost opportunities for the players operating in the automotive microcontrollers market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The automotive microcontrollers market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, vehicle, electric vehicle, and geography. Based on technology, the automotive microcontrollers market is segmented as park assist system, blind spot detection system, tyre pressure monitoring system, brake control system, and others. On the basis of application, automotive microcontrollers market is segmented into body electronics, power train chassis, telematics, safety and security. On the basis of vehicle, automotive microcontrollers market is segmented into commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle. On the basis of electric vehicle, automotive microcontrollers market is segmented into BEV, PHEV, and, HEV.

