Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2027 – Displaydata Limited, LabelNest, M2Communication, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe electronic shelf label market is expected to grow from US$ 173.4 million in 2019 to US$ 526.5 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

Retailers use the electronic shelf label system for displaying product pricing on shelves. This system has benefits such as product pricing are automatically updated whenever a price is changed from a central control server. Hence its gaining popularity and boosting the need for the Europe electronic shelf label market. The rising number of the supermarket, specialty store, and hypermarket are raising demand for the Europe electronic shelf label market. In the European market, digitization is making its significance in grocery stores. Some of the largest retail companies present in European territory are Ahold Delhaize, REWE Combine, Tesco PLC, IKEA Group, Inditex, LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton S.A., Carrefour, and Auchan Holding SA among others.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Displaydata Limited

LabelNest

M2Communication

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

Pricer AB

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

SES-imagotag

Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd.

Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market.

