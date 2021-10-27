Over-The-Counter Drugs Market | Know the Latest COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Strategies Overall Study with Top Keyplayers

Over-the-counter drugs are sold to the customer without a prescription of the doctor. They are typically used for minor health problems and are available at local pharmacies and shops. They are safe and effective when consumed according to the physician’s directions. OTC drugs can be readily available in pharmacies and online health websites worldwide.

The over-the-counter drug market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period owing to the factors such as improvement in lifestyle and aging of baby boomers, increasing penetration among emerging economies, favorable regulatory framework, and innovation in OTC products. Furthermore, the inclination of pharmaceutical companies towards OTC drugs from RX drugs is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Over-The-Counter Drugs Market:

Alkem Health Care, Bayer CropScience Limited, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ipsen Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Procter & Gamble, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Over-The-Counter Drugs Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Over-The-Counter Drugs Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Over-The-Counter Drugs Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The global over-the-counter drugs market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is classified as dermatology products, weight-loss or dietary products, sleeping aids, gastrointestinal products, cough, cold, and flu products, analgesics, vitamins, mineral, and supplements (VMS), ophthalmic products, and other product types. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacy and other distribution channels

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Over-the-Counter Drugs Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Over-the-Counter Drugs Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.3 Over-the-Counter Drugs Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. OVER-THE-COUNTER DRUGS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

