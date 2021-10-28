MENA Car Rental Service Market Ultimate Growth during 2019-2027 and Revenue US$ 2.8 BN- Business Market Insights

The MENA car rental services market accounted to US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.8 Bn by 2027. The MENA Car Rental Service market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, suggests the Business Market Insights report. The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “MENA Car Rental Service Market” and forecast to 2027.

The car rental industry has been experiencing noteworthy changes pertaining to technological advances along with the significant changes in customer behavior and preference. Technological advancements allow car rental service providers to introduce innovative products and services to meet the continuously evolving customer needs. The consumer behavior toward the use of cars has been shifting over the past few years through car rental and car-sharing services.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the MENA Car Rental Service market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the MENA Car Rental Service market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

MENA Car Rental Service Market – Key Companies Profiled

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Europcar Mobility Group S.A.

AB Car Rental Bonaire

DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG

Green Motion

Sixt SE

The Hertz Corporation

National Car Rental (Enterprise Holdings)

ALD Automotive

Arval BNP Paribas Group

Athlon International

DriiveME

Elite Rent-a-Car

Indigo Car Hire

MENA Car Rental Services Segmentations-

MENA Car Rental Services Market – By Rental Location

Non-Airport

On Airport & Train Station

MENA Car Rental Services Market – By Cab Category

Mini & Economy

Compact & Intermediate

Standard

Full Size

Premium

Luxury

Special

MENA Car Rental Services Market – By Customer Type

B2B

B2C

MENA Car Rental Services Market – By Country

North Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MENA

The research on the MENA Car Rental Service market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the MENA Car Rental Service market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the MENA Car Rental Service market.

