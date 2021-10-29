GCC Ice Cream Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 969.1 Mn by 2027 | Analysis of COVID-19 on this market

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “GCC Ice Cream Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the GCC Ice Cream Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The GCC ice cream market is accounted to US$ 543.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 969.1 Mn by 2027.

Most countries in GCC, such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain, have traditionally been oil economies, but in recent years they have started to promote themselves tourist hubs in the Gulf. Therefore, the demand for ice cream has also surged due to increasing tourism in some of the countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. GCC countries enjoy hot sunny days during the most part of the year. Summer is an undisputed season for the consumption of ice cream and related products. The hot climate and sweltering afternoons in the GCC make for a perfect atmosphere to relish frozen desserts and ice creams. This further boosts the ice cream market in GCC.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the GCC Ice Cream Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the GCC Ice Cream Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

GCC ICE CREAM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Impulse Ice Cream

Take-Home Ice Cream

Artisanal Ice Cream

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Specialist Store

Others

By Country

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Rest of GCC

Company Profiles

Desert Chill Ice Cream LLC

Dunkin Brands, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Maras Turka

Mini Melts Inc.

Nestle S.A.

IFFCO

Mars, Incorporated

Graviss Group (Pure Ice Cram Co. LLC)

Unilever

Saudi Dairy & Foodstuff Co Ltd

The research on the GCC Ice Cream Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the GCC Ice Cream Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the GCC Ice Cream Market.

