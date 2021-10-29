Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2028

Automotive Intelligent Tires Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Automotive Intelligent Tires market.

Intelligent tires are a brand-new concept that uses a small sensor to provide you with useful details about your tire, such as traction, tread wear, temperature, and load. The data from these sensors can be used to help optimize your vehicle’s performance. Intelligent tires are the way of the future, as major car producers have promised, resulting in lower CO2 emissions in the coming decade. Additionally, making fuel-efficient tires is of great benefit to passenger cars and the general public in order to help drivers save money on gas each year. The global increase in the use of connected cars is the primary driver of the global automotive intelligent tires industry. Such automobiles are equipped with internet connectivity and wireless services that allow the vehicle to connect to remote-access services and networks.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing use of connected cars and escalating usage of battery less sensors for such intelligent tires are driving the growth of the Automotive intelligent tires market. However, the less awareness in developing countries may restrain the growth of the Automotive intelligent tires market. Furthermore, more advancement in terms of material used and sensors used is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Automotive intelligent tires market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

Hankook Tire and Technology Co., Ltd.

Michelin

Nokian Tyres plc.

Pirelli and C. S.p.A

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

Toyo Tire Corporation

The global Automotive Intelligent Tires market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Intelligent Tires market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automotive Intelligent Tires market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automotive Intelligent Tires market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Automotive Intelligent Tires Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive Intelligent Tires Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Automotive Intelligent Tires Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

