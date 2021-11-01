Mexico’s Medical Cannabis Market to be Driven by Growing Acceptance of Medical Cannabis to Treat Chronic Circumstances in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Mexico’s Medical Cannabis Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Mexico’s medical cannabis market, assessing the market based on its segments like products and applications. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mexico-medical-cannabis-market-report/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 0.08 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 46.4%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 0.68 billion

The growing acceptance of medical cannabis as a treatment option for chronic conditions such as cancer, neurological diseases, and chronic pain is the primary driver of the medical cannabis industry in Mexico. It is also used as a treatment method for mental disorders for patients that do not respond to conventional treatment methods such as, bipolar disorder, depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cannabis, also known as marijuana, is a psychoactive drug derived from the cannabis plant and used for treatment of specific symptom or ailment. It is derived from plants of the genus Cannabis. It has a long history of medical use as an antispasmodic and analgesic agent.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mexico-medical-cannabis-market-report

The medical cannabis market in Mexico can be divided into segments such as products and applications.

The industry can be divided based on its products:

• Buds

• Oils

• Tinctures

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its application into:

• Chronic Pain

• Mental Disorders

• Cancer

• Others

Market Trends

Medical cannabis is expected to become one of the most profitable businesses to enter Mexico in the coming years, this is due to the large population and patient pool. Various research studies have demonstrated the potential benefits of cannabis in cancer treatment, neurological diseases, and chronic pain, increasing demand for the drug as a treatment method for cancer and other diseases.

Over the forecast period, the rising burden of disease and the growing use of cannabis for medical purposes is expected to drive demand for the product. By 2026, the oil segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment as it can help in treatment of conditions such as nausea due to cancer treatment, improving sleep, anxiety, and stress. Tinctures are predicted to be the second-fastest-growing product type in the Mexican medicinal cannabis market. Marijuana tinctures are produced by dissolving the drug in alcohol and are meant for sublingual consumption. They have a faster onset of effects than oils, due to this advantage, their demand is expected to rise.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Sartorius AG (OTCMKTS: SUVPF), Aurora Cannabis, GW Pharmaceuticals, plc., Canopy Growth Corporation, HempMeds, CV Sciences, Inc., ENDOCA, Isodiol International, Inc., CBD Life, PharmaCielo and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Activated Alumina Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/activated-alumina-market

Global Acoustic Camera Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acoustic-camera-market

Global 3D Scanning Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-scanning-market

Global 3D Projector Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-projector-market

Global 3D Animation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-animation-market

Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/1-6-hexanediol-market

Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) and Spandex Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/1-4-butanediol-polytetramethylene-ether-glycol-spandex-market

Global Portable Generator Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-generator-market

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-fire-extinguisher-market

Global Polyols Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyols-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Get in touch with us: Procurement Intelligence

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/