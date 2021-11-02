Global Enterprise Content Management Market to be driven at a CAGR of 14% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Enterprise Content Management Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise content management market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, service, deployment mode, organisation size, industry, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 14%

The global enterprise content management market is driven by factors such as demand to manage documents in a structured way and provide suitable content via appropriate channel. Additionally, the problems associated with storing documents also aid to the demand for ECM. Moreover, the easy accessibility and management of electronic data along with factors such as increasing work from home trend amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, rapidly growing internet accessibility and remote access of documents are expected to push the growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Enterprise content management (ECM) is a system solution, that is designed to manage documents for an organisation. It provides a cloud repository for documents such as Word documents, PDFs, Excel spreadsheets, and scanned images, and making it accessible to the appropriate people.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into:

Document Management System (DMS)

Web Content Management (WCM)

Document-Centric Collaboration (DCC)

Records Management

Document Imaging

Business Process Management (BPM)

Others

Based on service, the industry can be segmented into:

Professional

Managed

By deployment mode, the industry is bifurcated into:

On the basis of organisation size, the industry is categorised into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

On the basis of industry, the market is divided into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-Commerce

Transportation and Logistics

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Regionally, the North America holds the largest share in global enterprise content management market. This can be attributed to advance technologies and vast IT and software Industries in United States and Canada. Further, the adoption of the latest technological advancements, like mobile technologies with ECM solutions and integration technologies with cloud. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to show fastest growth owing to the increasing corporate setups and booming IT sector in developing economies such as China and India in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, M-Files Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

