Global ISO Tank Container Market to be Driven by Increasing Seaborne Trade due to its Convenience in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global ISO Tank Container Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global ISO tank container market, assessing the market based on its segments like transport mode, container type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

The ISO container’s foundation is to ensure that it can withstand harsh environments and maintain structural integrity when traveling by road, rail, or water. The ISO standardization also ensures that the containers are of the correct size and reliable to stack safely and evenly on transportation networks. Every thirty months, ISO containers are inspected to ensure that they meet the container’s standards and requirements. Dry containers, refrigerated (reefer) containers, tank containers, open-top containers, insulated containers, and flat rack containers are all forms of ISO containers that are used to transport a wide variety of items like consumer goods, industrial transport, and others.

A tank container designed to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard is known as an ISO tank. The primary purpose of these tanks is to transport dangerous and non-hazardous liquids and gases in bulk. These tanks are made of stainless steel and have a variety of protective layers. ISO tanks come in a variety of sizes and shapes, and they can hold up to 40,000 liters of liquid.

On the basis of transport mode, the market is divided into:

Road

Rail

Marine

Based on container type, the market is bifurcated into:

Dry Container

Thermal and Refrigerated Container

Tank Container

Open Top Container

Insulated Container

Flat Rack Container

Others

By application, the market is categorized into:

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Gas

Others

The regional markets for IoT in healthcare can be divided into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The global ISO container market is expected to be driven by rising demand for high-efficiency and high-capacity containers. The continuous growth of seaborne trade, increasing containerization, increasing use of remote container management solutions, and the preference for high cube containers are all expected to contribute to the growth of ISO containers in the global market. Significant demand for reefer containers, favourable government pollution regulations, and the growing need for container standardization are driving the use of environment-friendly refrigerants in shipping containers, which is expected to boost growth opportunities in the coming years. Increased trade agreements such as NAFTA, ASEAN, and others are expected to drive ISO container development in the coming years. Container overcapacity and low freight rates are expected to stifle the ISO container market’s expansion. Furthermore, raw material price increases are likely to stymie the global demand for ISO containers for the near future. The growth of ISO containers around the world has slowed due to trade wars between major countries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Stolt-Nielsen Limited, HOYER GmbH, Bertschi AG, Bulkhaul Ltd., Danteco Industries BV, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

