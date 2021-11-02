North America Helicopters Market 2021: Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report scrutinized in the new analysis 2028

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Helicopters Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Helicopters Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America helicopters market is expected to grow from US$ 12,982.93 million in 2021 to US$ 18,711.54 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The technological advancements in North America have led to highly competitive markets. Moreover, the region is a home of world’s largest manufacturing industry, which is harnessing the latest designing and tools for producing the most advanced products and solutions, including helicopters. The region has a diversified manufacturing sector that produces consumer as well as industrial products. It is the home of most of the fortune 500 companies in the world, who also happen to be the extensive designing and R&D centers based in the region. The region houses key helicopter manufacturers such as Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.; Airbus Helicopters, Inc.; Boeing Military Aircraft; Enstrom Helicopter Corporation; and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Airbus Helicopters Inc. is one of the prominent helicopter manufacturers in the region. The company has served the region’s customers for more than 50 years with its manufacturing/production facilities lines in Columbus and Mississippi (states in the US). More than 1,000 skilled and dedicated employees support some 800 customers and more than 2,600 aircraft in service in the region/country. The demand for helicopters in the region is driven by growing procurement of helicopters for commercial and military uses. The commercial helicopter market growth in the region is largely propelled by usage of helicopters for professional training and leisure purpose. The demand for military helicopters is fueled by the ongoing process of replacing and modernizing the fleet size and capabilities undertaken by regional military/armed forces.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Helicopters Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Helicopters Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Helicopters Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Helicopters Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Helicopters Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Helicopters Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Helicopters Market.

