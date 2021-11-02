Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market Business Dealers, New Trends , Distributed Investigation And Growth By 2028

Advanced drug delivery systems refers to the improved methods for delivering the drug molecule to the desired site of the body for drug release and absorption. The goal of the advanced drug delivery system is to improve the provision of the therapeutic drug at the target site maintaining the desired drug concentration. Choosing a proper delivery route helps to achieve efficacious delivery for drugs that are available in various dosage forms.

Based on delivery type, the market is segmented as oral drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, transdermal drug delivery, and parental drug delivery.

Based on carrier type, the market is segmented as liposomes, nanoparticles, microspheres, monoclonal antibodies, and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, specialized clinics, and others.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ADVANCED DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Rising support from governments and several organizations can help in the battle against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are fighting, and some are growing. Overall, almost every sector is supposed to be influenced by the pandemic. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings to redirect their resources in tackling the disease. Moreover, clinical trials for the advancement of new drugs and drug delivery systems are underway. For instance, Pfizer, Inc. has expedited its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine program titled BNT162. In contrast, a phase III clinical trial has been inaugurated by Novartis AG to test the canakinumab monoclonal antibody in patients.

