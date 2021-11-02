At 7.4% CAGR, Immunohistochemistry Market 2021 | Global Industry Research on Growth, Application, Trends, Business Opportunity and Top Companies Analysis in 2021-2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) uses microscopy-based techniques to observe cellular components such as proteins or other macromolecules in a tissue sample. It is a routinely used tool in health care and pathology. IHC is widely used in research applications where molecules of interest are analyzed to study their roles in both healthy and diseased cells and tissues on the cellular, molecular, or tissue level. Numerous IHC methods can be used to localize antigens. Parameters like specimen types and assay sensitivity are majorly considered in IHC.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) refers to an important application of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies for tissue determination and distribution of antigens of a particular disease. It is majorly used to detect several infectious disorders such as dengue, hepatitis, and AIDS. Immunohistochemistry helps diagnose chronic medical conditions such as obesity, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Here we have listed the top Immunohistochemistry Market companies

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG; Merck KGaA; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Abcam Plc; Agilent Technologies; Bio SB; Bio-Rad Laboratories; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; and Danaher Corporation.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Immunohistochemistry market globally. This report on ‘Immunohistochemistry market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global immunohistochemistry market is segmented into product, application, end user, and geography. In terms of product, the market is segmented into antibodies, equipment, reagents, and kits.Based on product, the global immunohistochemistry market is segmented into antibodies, equipment, reagents, and kits. In 2020, the antibodies segment held the largest share of the market. However, the reagents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. Based on application, the immunohistochemistry market is segmented into diagnostics and drug testing. Based on end user, the immunohistochemistry market is segmented into hospital & diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Immunohistochemistry Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Immunohistochemistry Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

