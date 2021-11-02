Automotive Wheel Market Size 2021 Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast 2028

The “Global Automotive Wheel Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive wheel market with detailed market segmentation by material, vehicle type, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive wheel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players in the market are:

Accuride Corporation

BORBET GmbH

CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd

Enkei Wheels (India) Limited

MANGELS

MAXION Wheels

Steel Strips Group

Superior Industries International, Inc.

Vossen Wheels

Wanfeng Group Co., Ltd.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Wheel Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The automotive wheel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

