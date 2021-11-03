Global Emphysema Treatment Market is being aided rise in the number of cigarette smokers and advancement of diagnostic facilities in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Emphysema Treatment Market Size, Share,Price, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Emphysema treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatment, by type of disease, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 18.6 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.8%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 24.7 Billion

The growth of the emphysema treatment industry is being fueled by a rise in the number of cigarette smokers. The increased demand for emphysema care is due to the rising prevalence of chronic lung diseases and the availability of advanced diagnostic facilities. Sedentary lifestyles, increasing urbanization and industrialization, and growing pollution levels are all contributing to the industry’s growth. Growing R&D activities and developments in the medical field are expected to propel the global emphysema treatment industry forward over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a form of lung disease caused by a chronic obstruction of lung airflow that makes it difficult to breathe normally and is not completely reversible. Emphysema is one of the conditions that can be classified as a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Because of the over-inflammation of the alveoli, emphysema is also known as an obstructive disorder. Inhalation and exhalation slow down or even cease at times.

Based on treatment, Emphysema treatment market can be divided into:

• Smoking Cessation

• Bronchodilators

• Steroids

• Leukotriene Modifiers

• Supplemental Oxygen

• Antibiotics

• Gene Therapy

• Surgery Transplant

• Others

Based on Types of Diseases, Emphysema Treatment market can be divided into:

• Shortness of Breath

• Chronic Cough

• Chronic Mucus Production

• Chest Tightness

• Wheezing

• Fatigue

• Lowered Immunity

• Weight Loss

• Thin and Very Pink Skin

• Others

By End Use, the market can be divided into:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Surgical Centres

• Others

Market Trends

Favorable regulatory frameworks in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, as well as a continuous stream of new drug formulations, the majority of these have focused on promoting the approval of COPD combination drugs. The FDA, the European Commission, and Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) have all aided drug companies in their efforts to succeed in the Emphysema treatment market in recent years.

According to a survey, 3.1 million adults in the United States have developed emphysema as a result of cigarette smoking. Emphysema is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the American Lung Association’s COPD reports. Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 210 million people worldwide suffer from COPD. According to the WHO, these figures will continue to rise due to factors such as an increase in the percentage of the urban population, changing lifestyles, an increase in the number of tobacco smokers, and rising pollution levels.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Pulmonx Corporation, Kamada Limited Pfizer Inc., Uptake Medical Technology Inc., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

