Global MulteFire Market to be Driven by Increasing Need for High-Capacity and Easy-To-Install Wireless Connectivity Networks, as well as More Scalable and Improved Network Connectivity for Industrial IoT (IIoT) Applications in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global MulteFire Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global multfire market, assessing the market based on its equipment type, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.12 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 35%

The deployment of 5G networks and the formation of the MulteFire alliance are likely to generate significant growth prospects for MulteFire market competitors. Private and public venues, IoT (Internet of Things) verticals, organisations, and property owners can use MulteFire to set up and operate their own private network, resulting in more effective spectrum utilisation.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

MulteFire will be a critical enabler, allowing enterprises to deploy LTE private networks without the involvement of a mobile network operator in unlicensed regional and global spectrum bands around the world, including the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz global bands, as well as the 800/900 MHz and 1.9 MHz regional bands.

Equipment Type:

Small Cells

Switches

Controllers

End-Use:

Industrial Manufacturing

Transportation

Commercial

Healthcare

Public Venues

Hospitality

Power Generation

Oil and Gas and Mining

Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Because of the growing demand for reliable and private networks, the MulteFire market for small cell devices is growing at the fastest rate. They also play an important role in improving network performance. As a result, tiny cells meet a wide range of network needs in both outdoor and indoor applications.

High-speed and low-latency data transfer has become a fundamental need, and the growing demand for a secure, dependable, and high-performing connection network for IIoT is driving the MulteFire industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Nokia , Ericsson , Huawei, Samsung Electronics, Baicells Technologies, Casa Systems, Redline Communications, Ruckus Networks, A Corning Company and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

