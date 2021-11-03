Global Crystalline Fructose Market to be Driven by Rising Production of Sugarcane in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Crystalline Fructose Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global crystalline fructose market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, distribution channel, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/crystalline-fructose-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.8% (Pure Crystalline Fructose Market)

In recent years, there has been an increase in sugarcane demand, which is the primary reason behind the increased production of crystalline fructose. Sugarcane is grown all over the world and is one of the largest tropical crops cultivated worldwide. Sugarcane provides 80 percent of the world’s demand for sugar, while the remainder comes from other sources of sugar, such as maize. Crystalline fructose is the result of the processing of sugar from sugar cane, maize, and other sources of sugar. Crystalline fructose is used in a variety of industrial fields, including fruit, feed, cosmetics, ethanol processing, pharmaceuticals, and others, thus generating worldwide demand. Improvements in sugar refining technology have led to improved sugar cane crushing rates and improved crystalline fructose processing, resulting in enhanced recovery and preservation of crystalline fructose.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Crystalline fructose is a pure and colorless fructose sugar crystal that is easy to find in fruits and grains. Crystalline fructose is commonly used as a sweetener that has a low glycemic index and is 20% sweeter than sucrose in beverages. Compared to high fructose corn syrup, crystalline fructose provides better flavor, texture, and stability. Almost 98 percent of fructose is crystalline fructose, with the remaining 2 percent being trace minerals and water.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/crystalline-fructose-market

On the basis of nature, the industry is divided into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

Food

Bakery and Snacks

Confectionery

Dairy

Others

Beverages

Carbonated Drinks

Flavoured Waters

Sports and Energy Drinks

Others

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

On the basis of distribution channels, the industry is divided into:

On-Trade

Off-Trade

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Stores

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The demand for crystalline fructose is expected to be driven by the rising demand for the food grade crystalline fructose across the globe. When compared to alternative solutions, such as high fructose corn syrup, crystalline fructose offers various advantages. Food-grade crystalline fructose is used in a wide range of goods, from flavoured waters to dry beverage mixes. Food-grade crystalline fructose substitutes sucrose in canned fruits and preserves, along with some portion of maltose syrup; it is also used as a sweetener or in combination with artificial sweeteners such as saccharin in carbonated beverages. The demand for the product is also on a rise across other industries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Tate & Lyle PLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, NOW Health Group, Inc., Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, and RP Global Food Ingredients LLP, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Fruits Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fruits-market

Eggshell Membrane Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/eggshell-membrane-market

Omega 3 Supplements Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/omega-3-supplements-market

Meat Processing Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/meat-processing-equipment-market

Couscous Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/couscous-market

Functional Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/functional-food-market

Berries Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/berries-market

Protein Alternatives Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/protein-alternatives-market

Food Service Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-service-equipment-market

Rice Protein Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rice-protein-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/