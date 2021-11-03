Vessel Monitoring System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.3% to reach US$ 1,571.04 Million from 2020 to 2027

The vessel monitoring system (VMS) is a satellite-based monitoring system providing data to end-user (operators of fishing vessels, cargo vessels) related to location, speed, and course of vessels. The VMS is heavily used for fisheries management. This system also finds its application in service vessels, passenger ships, and ferries. The fisheries managers have begun using VMS decades ago to track exact locations and monitor the fishing vessels’ activity to strengthen the effectiveness of fisheries management measures. The VMS gathers vessel positions with help from GNSS satellite signals and transmits data to the communication server, which is further communicated to the land-based station/room. B using VMS, the task of tracking vessel becomes easy and fast, and assist in preventing wrongdoing activities at sea. Several factors, such as increasing demand from fisheries and cargo vessel sectors to have an eye on trade to curb unauthorized dealings.

Vessel Monitoring System Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Vessel Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis– by Application (Fisheries Management, Surveillance, and Others) and Vessel Type (Fishing Vessels, Cargo Vessels, Service Vessels, Passenger Ships and Ferries, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 688.3million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,571.0million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Vessel Monitoring System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Applied Satellite Technology Ltd.

Addvalue Technologies

Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Bluetraker

CLS Fisheries

Orbcomm

Orolia Maritime

Trackwell

Remora

VISMA

In 2020, Applied Satellite Technology (AST) Ltd declared a new joint venture with Wright Technologies in New Zealand who is a leading provider of marine electronics services to the South Pacific markets.

In 2020, CLS won Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) services for Irish commercial fisheries. The tender was released by Ireland’s Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA).

The report segments the global Vessel Monitoring System Market as follows:

By Application

Fisheries Management

Surveillance

Others

By Vessel Type

Fishing Vessels

Cargo Vessels

Service Vessels

Passenger Ships and Ferries

Others

