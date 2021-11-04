Electric Grill Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach US$ 5.26 billion from 2020 to 2027

The growing health issues due to smoked and grilled activities are surging the demand for electric grills worldwide, as it is smokeless and mitigates health-related issues such as heart diseases and cancer. With its innovative infrared technology, it limits the harmful impact, which is caused by other types of grills. North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019 as the region is technologically advanced and the manufacturers in the region are highly focused on integrating innovative connected technologies into cooking appliances, which are in line with consumer demand for convenience and saves their time and energy.

Electric Grill Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Electric Grill Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type (Indoor Grill and Outdoor Grill), End-use (Residential and Commercial), and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 3.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5.26 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

Electric Grill Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

In 2019, Taylor Company and TSBL Distributing have been awarded the American Equipment Supplier of the Year by American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). The award was offered during the Presidential Dinner at DQ’s Annual Supply Chain Summit held in Savannah, Georgia.

In 2019, Kenyon launched its new grill line, featuring IntelliKEN Touch, a seamless touch control system with twice the number of heat settings, and a built-in kitchen timer for added precision. Some of Kenyon’s most popular electric grills, such as the Floridian, SilKEN Grill, and Texan Grill are made available with IntelliKEN Touch capabilities.

The report segments the global Electric Grill Market as follows:

By Type

Indoor Grill

Outdoor Grill

By End-use

Residential

Commercial

