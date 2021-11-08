Global Dextrose Anhydrous Market To Be Driven By Growing Food And Beverage Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dextrose Anhydrous Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global dextrose anhydrous market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3%

The demand for Dextrose Anhydrous is driven primarily by the rising food market. Due to its better effects on the human body, many food producers have started using Dextrose Anhydrous instead of table sugar. Dextrose Anhydrous is commonly used by producers of food goods and often used by athletes to replenish muscle glycogen concentrations. Because of its use in medications, Dextrose Anhydrous would see an increase in demand. Its demand is growing due to enormous advantages, including the injection of glucose, sodium chloride compound, lactic acid, narcotics, etc. The affordable price is another factor that fuels the growth of the Dextrose Anhydrous market due to the cheap cost of production.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A type of glucose made from maize starch is Dextrose Anhydrous. Like sugar, it is sweet in nature, but compared to sugar made from sugar cane, it contains about 20% less sweetness. Dextrose Anhydrous, formed in crystalline or powder form, does not contain water. Dextrose is a monosaccharide, also known as plain sugar, like fructose and glucose.

Based on form, the market can be classified into:

Powder

Liquid

Others

The market can be broadly categorised based on its applications into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Nutrition

Chemical Processes

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Due to its vast application and characteristics, the Dextrose Anhydrous market saw a boon in demand. Since it is made from maize, it is organic and therefore has no adverse effect on the body. The market for Dextrose Anhydrous is growing globally due to a long shelf life and a sweet taste. It is commonly manufactured in a crystalline form that can be easily used, processed, and transported. Because of its large applications, Dextrose Anhydrous is expected to see a growing demand among consumers and industries. Most of the companies that export Dextrose Anhydrous to all regions are based in the United States and APEJ countries. Therefore, due to its flexible benefits, the Dextrose Anhydrous market is expected to expand during the forecast period. However, with a variety of constraints, Dextrose Anhydrous can lead to increased thirst, swelling of the arms, face, and legs, upset stomach, general fatigue etc. Because of the high investment in the area and its large population, the Dextrose Anhydrous market would see a high demand for APEJ. The Indian and Chinese economies are both at a stage of development that will fuel the region’s market for the next ten years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill, Incorporated., BANGYE Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited (GAEL), Bonroy International Ltd. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

