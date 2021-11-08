Global Lathe Machines Market To Be Driven By The Rising Industrial Machinery Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Lathe Machines Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global lathe machines market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lathe-machines-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Lathe machines have a significant role to play in the metalworking market. The growing demand for lathe machines, particularly the CNC type, is expected to drive the market due to high precision and low operating costs. Asia-Pacific has the largest market share of machines due to the growing demand from developing countries, including India and China. This is expected to result in the demand growth of lathe machines shortly. Increased demand for the prefabricated metal industry is also likely to produce high revenues throughout North America and Latin America.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Lathe refers to a machine tool that is mainly used to shape articles of wood, metal or other materials. Lathe machines are one of the most popular machine tools used in the metalworking industry. They are considered a powerful metal forming machine tool.

The market can be divided into the following segments based on Lathe machine type:

Horizontal

Vertical

Based on the capacity, the market can be divided into:

Heavy duty

Medium duty

Low duty

The market can be divided on based on machine types into:

Mechanical

CNC

Based on operations, the market can be divided by:

Manual chucks

Power chucks

The market can be categorized based on end uses into:

Automotive

Construction

Electronic

General Machinery

Oil and Gas

Paper and Pulp

Others

The leading regional markets for Lathe Machines Market are:

North America

Latin Americas

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The increased demand for mass production in a short time and increased demand from the critical component manufacturing sector are expected to drive the market for lathe machines. The rising demand for machines from various other industries, such as food processing, construction and packaging, drives the general trend. However, complex components from the aerospace industry and the military sector are expected to drive the precision machinery segment.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lathe-machines-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are SMEC CO., LTD, Haas Automation, Inc, Okuma Corporation, Accurate Machines Tools, and EMAG GmbH & Co. KG among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Gemstones Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gemstones-market

3D-Printed Footwear Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-printed-footwear-market

Indian Printer Cartridge Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-printer-cartridge-market

Cigarette Lighter Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cigarette-lighter-market

Interior Car Accessories Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/interior-car-accessories-market

Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-lead-acid-battery-market

Rechargeable Battery Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rechargeable-battery-market

Nanowire Battery Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nanowire-battery-market

Micro Battery Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/micro-battery-market

Absorbed Glass Mat Battery Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/absorbed-glass-mat-battery-market

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact :

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Adam Lee, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/