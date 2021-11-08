Global Calcium Carbide Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 4.6% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Calcium Carbide Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global calcium carbide market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4 .6%

The growth of global calcium carbide market is driven by the demand from steel manufacturing industry due to its dehydrating and desulphurising properties in metallurgical process. Additionally, demand for acetylene from organic chemicals, resins and plastic industries will in turn propel the growth of the market further. Moreover, the demand from PVC manufacturing and metal cutting and welding sector will aid to the growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Calcium carbide is a colourless, inorganic chemical compound by thermal decomposition of calcium cyanamide. It is used in manufacturing process of acetylene and calcium cyanamide. The technical grade calcium carbide ranges from brown to grey and has unpleasant smell.

Based on applications, the market can be segmented into the following:

Acetylene Gas

Calcium Cyanamide

Reducing and Dehydrating Agent

Desulfurizing and Deoxidizing Agent

Others

The end-uses for the product can be divided as follows:

Chemicals

Metallurgy

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Regionally, North America and Europe are the largest shareholder in the global calcium carbide market due to vast end use application in the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for calcium carbide. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing steel production in the region. The demand for PVC and steel due to developing infrastructure in growing economies will push the growth further. Moreover, the abundant coal availability in China and India will aid to the growth of global carbide market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Carbide Industries LLC, Denka Company Limited, AlzChem Group AG, Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co.,Ltd., MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

